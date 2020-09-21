German authorities are handling Russia's second request for legal assistance on the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Monday

"The first legal assistance request has been sent to Berlin's justice agencies, the second one is being handled, it is being verified," Adebahr said at a briefing.