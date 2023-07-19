Open Menu

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label For Climate Action Group - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Reports

Berlin's Justice Department decided not to designate the Last Generation climate group as criminal but did not rule out reconsidering its approach in the future, German media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Berlin's Justice Department decided not to designate the Last Generation climate group as criminal but did not rule out reconsidering its approach in the future, German media reported Wednesday.

Last Generation has been accused of paralyzing traffic in Berlin and attacking the Schwedt refinery in the German capital region of Brandenburg, where a court ruled in April that there was at least some suspicion that the group was criminal.

"From the department's point of view, Brandenburg's decision can be applied to the situation in Berlin only to a limited extent," a department spokesperson told the Spiegel magazine.

The spokesperson added that Berlin could change its assessment in light of any "development of protest events."

Felor Badenberg, senator for justice of Berlin, launched a probe into the organization in May. Berlin's prosecutor's office is still investigating some 2,000 cases related to Last Generation activists, the German weekly reported.

Related Topics

Protest German Traffic Berlin April May Criminals Media From Court

Recent Stories

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment org ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment organises 11th National Dialogue ..

21 minutes ago
 TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

22 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR inaugurates tax office at Murree

Chairman FBR inaugurates tax office at Murree

4 minutes ago
 Heavy rain may cause urban flooding; trigger lands ..

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding; trigger landslides:PMD

4 minutes ago
 Policy being devised for early disposal of cases i ..

Policy being devised for early disposal of cases in courts: CJ IHC

4 minutes ago
PFA stops production of oil mill violating food st ..

PFA stops production of oil mill violating food standards

19 minutes ago
 Senator Gillani emphasizes significance of democra ..

Senator Gillani emphasizes significance of democracy, human rights & rule of law ..

19 minutes ago
 62 Imam Bargahs declared most sensitive, 15000 cop ..

62 Imam Bargahs declared most sensitive, 15000 cops to perform security duties i ..

19 minutes ago
 3 killed over old enmity in Attock

3 killed over old enmity in Attock

19 minutes ago
 US Cardiologists Operate on 15 Children in Ukraine ..

US Cardiologists Operate on 15 Children in Ukraine - Team Leader

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan lose three wickets in chase of 131 to rai ..

Pakistan lose three wickets in chase of 131 to raise Sri Lanka's hopes

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World