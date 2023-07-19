Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Berlin's Justice Department decided not to designate the Last Generation climate group as criminal but did not rule out reconsidering its approach in the future, German media reported Wednesday.

Last Generation has been accused of paralyzing traffic in Berlin and attacking the Schwedt refinery in the German capital region of Brandenburg, where a court ruled in April that there was at least some suspicion that the group was criminal.

"From the department's point of view, Brandenburg's decision can be applied to the situation in Berlin only to a limited extent," a department spokesperson told the Spiegel magazine.

The spokesperson added that Berlin could change its assessment in light of any "development of protest events."

Felor Badenberg, senator for justice of Berlin, launched a probe into the organization in May. Berlin's prosecutor's office is still investigating some 2,000 cases related to Last Generation activists, the German weekly reported.