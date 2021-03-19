Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritorial Sanctions Related to Nord Stream 2

Germany has notified the US presidential administration that it keeps rejecting extraterritorial sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the German government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Germany has notified the US presidential administration that it keeps rejecting extraterritorial sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the German government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Friday.

"Our stand remains unchanged.

We see the US threatening with extraterritorial sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 and imposing these sanctions, and we reject this. We have told this to the US administration and we will keep saying it," Seibert said at a briefing.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is set to carry Russian gas to Europe, were at risk of facing sanctions and should abandon their work on the pipeline immediately.