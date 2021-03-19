UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritorial Sanctions Related To Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritorial Sanctions Related to Nord Stream 2

Germany has notified the US presidential administration that it keeps rejecting extraterritorial sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the German government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Germany has notified the US presidential administration that it keeps rejecting extraterritorial sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the German government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Friday.

"Our stand remains unchanged.

We see the US threatening with extraterritorial sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 and imposing these sanctions, and we reject this. We have told this to the US administration and we will keep saying it," Seibert said at a briefing.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is set to carry Russian gas to Europe, were at risk of facing sanctions and should abandon their work on the pipeline immediately.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Germany Nord Gas Government

Recent Stories

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

4 minutes ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

1 minute ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

1 minute ago

Libyan women reach high office but activists say l ..

1 minute ago

Babar Azam upbeat about African safari

1 minute ago

South Africa's last apartheid president diagnosed ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.