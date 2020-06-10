UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Knows Of US Plans To Reduce Military Presence In Germany - Government Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

Berlin Knows of US Plans to Reduce Military Presence in Germany - Government Spokeswoman

Berlin is aware that the United States is considering reducing its military presence in Germany, but the final decision on the matter has not been made yet, the spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Berlin is aware that the United States is considering reducing its military presence in Germany, but the final decision on the matter has not been made yet, the spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said Wednesday.

"The German government has been informed that the US administration is mulling reducing military presence in Germany. But, as far we know, no final decision has been made," Demmer said.

The Spiegel weekly has reported that the US was considering pulling more than 9,000 troops from Germany, where about 35,000 of them are currently stationed. Spiegel said Washington had not notified Berlin of its plans.

Related Topics

Washington German Germany Berlin United States From Government

Recent Stories

Domestic markets witness increase in Gold prices

6 minutes ago

French Gov't Updates Cost of Package Covering COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Filling stations’ owners create fuel shortage in ..

30 minutes ago

Stolen Banksy work found in Italy: police

2 minutes ago

Russia's Oil Export Halved to $4.4Bln Year-on-Year ..

2 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of Russian Citizens Plan to Vote on Ame ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.