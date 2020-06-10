Berlin Knows of US Plans to Reduce Military Presence in Germany - Government Spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin is aware that the United States is considering reducing its military presence in Germany, but the final decision on the matter has not been made yet, the spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said Wednesday

"The German government has been informed that the US administration is mulling reducing military presence in Germany. But, as far we know, no final decision has been made," Demmer said.

The Spiegel weekly has reported that the US was considering pulling more than 9,000 troops from Germany, where about 35,000 of them are currently stationed. Spiegel said Washington had not notified Berlin of its plans.