Berlin Lauds Work of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Amid Microchipping Rumors

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Germany values the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the field of eradicating poverty and supporting the health systems of developing countries, Ulrike Demmer, deputy spokesperson for the German government, said on Monday, commenting on "conspiracy theories" related to Bill Gates' alleged plans to launch microchip skin implants to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protests against coronavirus restrictions have been held in various German cities, with many participants of such rallies voicing support for conspiracy theories about the pandemic. Gates, the founder of microsoft and head of the Foundation, has recently become a top target of such conspiracies. In particular, the rumors regarding Gates' plans to start a campaign envisaging microchipping people stemmed from a Reddit Q&A session in March, during which Gates mentioned the possible emergence of "digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it.

"The subject to conspiracy theories and myths is the personality of Bill Gates and the work of his Foundation. There are a lot of made-up stories around this that make people feel insecure. Bill and Melinda Gates have been supporting health systems and the fight against poverty in developing countries for 20 years. They focus on research on AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis, and invest in the production of vaccines and medications," Demmer said at a briefing, adding that the Foundation had donated $250 million to fight COVID-19 and the German government "values the work of the Foundation."

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was the second biggest donor, contributing 9.76 percent of the biennial budget, followed by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization with 8.39 percent.