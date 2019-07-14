BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Berlin, Paris, London worry that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may come apart due to the US sanctions against Tehran and Iran's decision to partially discontinue its commitments under the deal, a joint statement by the governments and head of states of Germany, France and the United Kingdom said on Sunday.

The document also stressed that Berlin, Paris and London were extremely worried about Iran's decision to exceed the volumes of enriched uranium and to store it in excess of acceptable standards.

According to the statement, the three states are deeply concerned about the attacks in the Persian Gulf and in other places, as well as about the deterioration of the security situation in the region.