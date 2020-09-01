UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:09 PM

Berlin Makes Wearing Masks Compulsory for Events Involving 100 or More People

Berlin's Senate Department for Health Care and Equality on Tuesday passed an ordinance for compulsory wearing of face masks at gatherings of more than 100 people

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Berlin's Senate Department for Health Care and Equality on Tuesday passed an ordinance for compulsory wearing of face masks at gatherings of more than 100 people.

The decree was passed at a morning session of the Berlin Senate, the first since protesters attempted to storm the parliament building over the weekend, the department wrote in a Twitter post.

car parades and bicycle demonstrations are exempt from this rule.

Up to 38,000 people took part in weekend protests against coronavirus mitigation measures. Hundreds of people were detained and 131 criminal charges were filed, including for assault on police officers. Police were forced to use force to put down attempts to storm the parliament by far-right protesters.

