Berlin Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory At Markets, Busy Streets

Wed 21st October 2020

Berlin Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory at Markets, Busy Streets

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Berlin is making wearing of face masks mandatory at markets and streets with heavy pedestrian traffic amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infection cases, Mayor Michael Muller said on Tuesday.

"We have decided to make it mandatory to wear masks at open markets, i.e. at street and Christmas fairs, weekend markets, as well as for people standing in queues on the street, and on 10 streets, where we are already confident today that there is heavy pedestrian traffic due to the work of stores," Muller said at a briefing.

He also urged city residents to continue wearing masks in public places. Currently, mask wearing is mandatory in stores, shopping malls, public organizations and on public transport.

Those who fail to comply with the rule are subject to fines.

In addition, the Berlin authorities are limiting the number of guests to five for events held in indoor venues and 25 for outdoor venues.

Earlier in the day, another German region, Bavaria, put its Berchtesgadener Land district on a strict lockdown amid an infection rate spike, ordering stay-at-home rules, canceling all public events and closing schools and kindergartens.

The new measures come as countries across Europe face the second wave of COVID-19. On Saturday, Germany reported a one-day record of 7,830 cases. On Tuesday, another 6,868 people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the tally to 373,167.

