Berlin Mandates Face Masks In School For Upcoming Year

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:51 PM

Berlin Mandates Face Masks in School For Upcoming Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Berlin schoolchildren will be obliged to wear protective masks in class, according to a letter sent to parents by the Department for education, Youth and Family Affairs of the capital city's executive body.

"In all schools, including lessons and additional supervision, it is mandatory to wear a protective mask that covers the nose and mouth indoors. This obligation does not apply to people who cannot cover their mouth and nose due to health conditions. There is no need to wear a protective mask in schoolyards or while working in the open air," the Senate of Berlin letter, seen by Sputnik, read.

The document states that parents must also wear masks when visiting.

As the head of the Institute of Microbiology and Virology at the Brandenburg Medical School, Professor Frank T.

Hufert, told Sputnik, Germany is already at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus and the return of school in August further complicates the epidemiological situation.

"Children are also susceptible to infection, just like adults. Perhaps children are more likely to tolerate the disease, although there have been cases and deaths of children, including in Germany. There is no reason to exclude children from the risk group," Hufert told Sputnik.

In particular, Hufert expressed concern that some Federal states of the country, like Saxony, have said they will not oblige students to wear masks, calling the stance "a direct route to getting more sick people." 

