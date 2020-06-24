Berlin Marathon 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) This year's edition of one of the world's biggest marathons in Berlin has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers said on Wednesday.

"As hard as we have tried, it is currently not possible to organize the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON with its usual Berlin charm," a statement read.

The marathon was scheduled for September 26-27 but the nationwide ban on mass gatherings will not allow it to go ahead as planned, the organizers explained.

Participants have been offered to get a refund or keep their place in the race until next year.

This is the latest marathon to be canceled by the outbreak after races in Rome, Boston and New York. Events in Paris and Barcelona have been pushed back from spring to fall.