Berlin Mayor Expects More Refugees To Arrive In Germany Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Berlin Mayor Expects More Refugees to Arrive in Germany Soon

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The number of refugees arriving in Berlin is nearing the record levels seen in 2015 during the Syrian refugee crisis and even people should be expected to arrive in the future, Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey said on Sunday.

"Currently, around 150 Ukrainians and 150 asylum seekers from other countries arrive in Berlin alone every day. This is almost the same level as in 2015. We expect the numbers to increase in the coming months," Giffey told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

The mayor believes that more Ukrainians will flee their country if faced with power outages, cuts in water supply and lack of heating in winter.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum. According to the UN, over 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been staying in Europe as of November 1, with more than one million registered in Germany. Another four million were registered in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in September. The UN has put the estimate at 2.8 million.

