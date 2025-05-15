Berlin meeting backs UN peacekeeping as global threats mount

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) More than 130 countries and international partners threw their weight behind UN peacekeeping at a high-level ministerial summit in Berlin on Wednesday, pledging military, technical and political support, according to a communique released here.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meanwhile, warned that peace operations are under growing strain and must adapt to meet today's rising threats.

The two-day conference on peacekeeping, hosted by the Government of Germany, brought together over 1,000 participants – including defence and foreign ministers – to reaffirm commitment to the UN's flagship tool for maintaining peace and stability.

It concluded on Wednesday with a wide array of pledges, including 88 military and police units, specialized training, and investments in emerging technologies and strategic communications.

"In trouble spots around the world, 'blue helmets' can mean the difference between life and death," Guterres said in his opening remarks.

"Now more than ever, the world needs the United Nations. And the United Nations needs peacekeeping that is fully equipped for today's realities and tomorrow's challenges."

Germany, which currently contributes troops to UN missions in South Sudan, Lebanon, and Western Sahara, announced 82 million Euros (around $91.7 million) in funding, along with commitments in training, renewable energy solutions and drone technology.

"Germany continues to be a steadfast supporter of UN peacekeeping," said Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

A total of 74 UN Member States made specific pledges, ranging from uniformed personnel to training and strategic support.

This includes pledges which will bolster military and police units, including airlift and rapid deployment capabilities (53 national contributions), specialized training (59), technological enhancements (18), advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (38) and safety and protection (16).

Eleven countries also committed to improving accountability and conduct, including support to the trust fund for victims of sexual exploitation and abuse, and eight nations supporting the UN's efforts to counter mis and disinformation through strategic communications.

At a press conference following the meeting, Secretary-General Guterres acknowledged that peacekeepers operate in an increasingly complex and dangerous environment, citing a record number of global conflicts, the targeting of peacekeepers by drones and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and the rising threat from disinformation campaigns.

"We need to ask some tough questions about the mandates guiding these operations, and what the outcomes and solutions should look like," he said, speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defence Minister Pistorius.

"Every context is different, and missions must be adapted accordingly."

The UN chief also stressed the importance of sustained financial backing, highlighting that many missions continue to struggle with cash flow shortages due to delayed payments from Member States.

"It is absolutely essential that all Member States respect their financial obligations, paying their contributions in full and on time," he said.

The Berlin meeting feeds into the UN's broader reform efforts, including an ongoing Review of Peace Operations announced in last year's Pact for the Future, aimed at making peacekeeping and peace enforcement more flexible, cost-effective, and aligned with real-world needs.

This year's Ministerial also coincides with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the 10th anniversary of the 2015 New York Summit on Peacekeeping. It follows similar high-level meetings in Accra, Seoul, Vancouver and London.

Peacekeeping remains one of the UN's most visible activities, with over 61,000 uniformed personnel from 119 countries, including Pakistan, currently deployed across 11 missions, supported by more than 7,000 civilian staff.

