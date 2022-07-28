UrduPoint.com

Berlin Monuments Fall Dark To Save Energy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Berlin monuments fall dark to save energy

The city of Berlin started switching off spotlights illuminating its historic monuments as part of a national effort to save energy in the face of Russian gas shortages

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The city of Berlin started switching off spotlights illuminating its historic monuments as part of a national effort to save energy in the face of Russian gas shortages.

Some 200 buildings and landmarks including Berlin's red-brick city hall, State Opera House and Charlottenburg Palace will fall dark at night, officials in the German capital said this week.

"Given the war against Ukraine and the energy policy threats by Russia, it's important that we be as careful as possible with our energy," the city's chief official for the environment, Bettina Jarasch, said on Wednesday.

Jarasch of the Green party said that included consumers and industry but also public institutions, calling the move "the right thing to do to make a visible contribution".

The policy affected six monuments from Wednesday night and will eventually encompass 200 buildings and landmarks along with their 1,400 spotlights over the next four weeks, Jarasch's office said.

An electrical services firm will shut off 100-120 lights per day without dismantling them, keeping the policy temporary.

The cash-strapped capital will not save money as the labour costs are expected to match the benefit of cutting energy use.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said this week he wanted to set an example by keeping the facade of his official residence, Bellevue Palace in Berlin's sprawling Tiergarten park, dark at night.

- Cold showers - Several German cities have said they would step up efforts to limit the use of energy, with Hanover in the north announcing plans this week to only offer cold showers at public pools and sports centres.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left-led government has launched a national drive to save energy amid soaring prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the EU agreed this week to reduce Russian gas use across the bloc.

Officials have warned that the Kremlin could cut off supplies this winter in retaliation for biting Western sanctions against Moscow over the war.

The German efforts include reducing the use of air conditioning, promoting public transport and pushing for more efficient shower heads.

Before the Ukraine war, Germany bought 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia.

Although the rate had fallen to 35 percent by early June, Europe's top economy is still heavily dependent on Russia for its energy, and says Moscow is using it as a "weapon".

On Wednesday, Russian state-run energy giant Gazprom slashed deliveries of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany to 20 percent capacity from the previous 40 percent.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Berlin Nord Money June Gas From Government Industry Top Weapon Labour

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi receives guar ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi receives guard of honour

17 seconds ago
 Medium to high flood alert in River Chenab: NDMA

Medium to high flood alert in River Chenab: NDMA

18 seconds ago
 3 killed, 867 injured in 812 accidents in Punjab

3 killed, 867 injured in 812 accidents in Punjab

20 seconds ago
 28 tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

28 tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Jobs, gas be given to locals in E&P areas on prior ..

Jobs, gas be given to locals in E&P areas on priority: NA Deputy Speaker

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve all issues of minorities ..

Govt committed to resolve all issues of minorities: Azam Tarar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.