UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin-Moscow Contacts About Georgian's Murder Amp Up After Normandy Four Summit - Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

Berlin-Moscow Contacts About Georgian's Murder Amp Up After Normandy Four Summit - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that contacts between Germany and Russia regarding the murder of a former Georgian militant in Berlin had intensified following her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Normandy Four summit in Paris last week

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that contacts between Germany and Russia regarding the murder of a former Georgian militant in Berlin had intensified following her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Normandy Four summit in Paris last week.

On August 23, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national of Chechen descent, was killed in Berlin. Later that day, the Berlin prosecution said it had detained a 49-year-old Russian citizen on suspicion of committing the murder. According to media reports, since late August, the German chancellor's office and other agencies and departments have repeatedly reached out to Russia, including the presidential administration, in connection with the murder.

"I discussed that [the killing] with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person at the Normandy Four meeting. Now we see more contacts. The German government conducts them on a proper level," Merkel said during an address to the German parliament.

Last week, Putin said that the victim had fought on the side the Chechen separatists during the Second Chechen War and had been among the perpetrators of the 2010 Moscow subway bombings. The Russian president noted that Russia had requested Germany to extradite Khangoshvili multiple times to no avail, and promised that Moscow would do everything to clarify the situation.

According to the German Justice Ministry, Russia has never officially requested Khangoshvili's extradition.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Parliament German Germany Paris Berlin Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel August Media Government

Recent Stories

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discussed Inte ..

2 minutes ago

Threats Against Sputnik Estonia Employees Contradi ..

2 minutes ago

Defense Ministry Denies Media Reports About Flight ..

2 minutes ago

UN Concerned by Increased Hostilities in Northwest ..

2 minutes ago

Chief of Russian General Staff, US Counterpart Dis ..

21 minutes ago

Lavrov, German Foreign Minister Discussed Ukraine, ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.