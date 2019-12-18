German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that contacts between Germany and Russia regarding the murder of a former Georgian militant in Berlin had intensified following her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Normandy Four summit in Paris last week

On August 23, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national of Chechen descent, was killed in Berlin. Later that day, the Berlin prosecution said it had detained a 49-year-old Russian citizen on suspicion of committing the murder. According to media reports, since late August, the German chancellor's office and other agencies and departments have repeatedly reached out to Russia, including the presidential administration, in connection with the murder.

"I discussed that [the killing] with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person at the Normandy Four meeting. Now we see more contacts. The German government conducts them on a proper level," Merkel said during an address to the German parliament.

Last week, Putin said that the victim had fought on the side the Chechen separatists during the Second Chechen War and had been among the perpetrators of the 2010 Moscow subway bombings. The Russian president noted that Russia had requested Germany to extradite Khangoshvili multiple times to no avail, and promised that Moscow would do everything to clarify the situation.

According to the German Justice Ministry, Russia has never officially requested Khangoshvili's extradition.