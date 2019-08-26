Berlin-Moscow Dialogue at 3-Year High Despite Discord Over Ukraine - Maas

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The dialogue between Germany and Russia is now more intense than it was three years ago despite Europe's harsh economic and diplomatic rhetoric against Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told diplomats in Berlin on Monday.

"For those who have questions, the dialogue [with Russia] has existed for a long time, it is more intense than it was three years ago," the minister said.

He noted that he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week in Moscow for the sixth time in 18 months. According to Maas, the two top diplomats now hold long constructive talks for several hours "even after the press conferences are over."

"We restored work in many formats that were frozen after the annexation of Crimea, including cooperation on security policy issues, long ago.

Within NATO, we have always advocated for more private meetings of the Russia-NATO Council with the consent of [Secretary General] Jens Stoltenberg. We were among those who created the prerequisites for maintaining Russia's membership in the European Council," the minister said.

Relations between Moscow and Europe dampened after Crimea broke away from Ukraine in 2014 and rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum. Kiev considers the peninsula an occupied territory, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly insisted that that the move was made in line with international law and that the matter was therefore "closed." Nevertheless, the referendum has prompted a series of sanctions against Moscow on the part of Europe and the United States.