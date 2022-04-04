UrduPoint.com

Berlin Mulls Possibility Of Expelling Up To 100 Russian Diplomats - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 12:04 PM

The German authorities are considering the possibility of expelling up to 100 Russian diplomats, German newspaper Bild reported on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The German authorities are considering the possibility of expelling up to 100 Russian diplomats, German newspaper Bild reported on Monday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz instructed the authorities to conduct check-ups of a "significant number" of Russian diplomats suspected of espionage, the tabloid said, adding that. the final decision should be made this week.

