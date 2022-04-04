Berlin Mulls Possibility Of Expelling Up To 100 Russian Diplomats - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 12:04 PM
The German authorities are considering the possibility of expelling up to 100 Russian diplomats, German newspaper Bild reported on Monday
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz instructed the authorities to conduct check-ups of a "significant number" of Russian diplomats suspected of espionage, the tabloid said, adding that. the final decision should be made this week.