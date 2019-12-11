Berlin Murder Suspect Possibly Had at Least One Accomplice - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin in August could have been carried out by several people apart from the perpetrator himself, German media reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the prosecutor's office.

The prosecution suggests that at least one person helped the murderer, the RBB broadcaster reported.

According to the prosecution, the perpetrator could have arrived in Berlin from Warsaw one day before the attack at the earliest, the media said. However, it is still unclear where the suspect obtained the murder weapon a Glock 26 pistol.

In August, the 40-year-old Georgian national, identified in the media as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was shot dead in one of Berlin's parks.

The prosecution stated that the victim was a member of the Caucasus Emirate terror group (outlawed in Russia) and fought the Russian Federal troops in Chechnya from 2000-2004.

Germany stated that either Russia or government officials in its Chechen region were behind the killing. Two Russian diplomats in Berlin were declared personae non gratae over their suspected involvement in the death. In addition, the ministry expressed hope that Russia would engage in immediate cooperation on the investigation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described Germany's allegations as unfounded and unfriendly. Moscow has categorically denied the accusations, pledging to respond in kind to the expulsion of its diplomats.