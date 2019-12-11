UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Murder Suspect Possibly Had At Least One Accomplice - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:25 PM

Berlin Murder Suspect Possibly Had at Least One Accomplice - Reports

The killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin in August could have been carried out by several people apart from the perpetrator himself, German media reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the prosecutor's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin in August could have been carried out by several people apart from the perpetrator himself, German media reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the prosecutor's office.

The prosecution suggests that at least one person helped the murderer, the RBB broadcaster reported.

According to the prosecution, the perpetrator could have arrived in Berlin from Warsaw one day before the attack at the earliest, the media said. However, it is still unclear where the suspect obtained the murder weapon a Glock 26 pistol.

In August, the 40-year-old Georgian national, identified in the media as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was shot dead in one of Berlin's parks.

The prosecution stated that the victim was a member of the Caucasus Emirate terror group (outlawed in Russia) and fought the Russian Federal troops in Chechnya from 2000-2004.

Germany stated that either Russia or government officials in its Chechen region were behind the killing. Two Russian diplomats in Berlin were declared personae non gratae over their suspected involvement in the death. In addition, the ministry expressed hope that Russia would engage in immediate cooperation on the investigation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described Germany's allegations as unfounded and unfriendly. Moscow has categorically denied the accusations, pledging to respond in kind to the expulsion of its diplomats.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Warsaw August Media From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

MoI marks Human Rights Day

16 minutes ago

Manchester United and Ajax legend Van der Sar to s ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General receives British Director of ..

46 minutes ago

Model Courts awards 5 death sentences, 5 rigorous ..

6 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

6 minutes ago

AEPRM condemns attack on Lahore PIC

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.