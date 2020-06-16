UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin, NATO Warn Against US Troop Cuts In Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Berlin, NATO warn against US troop cuts in Germany

Germany and NATO on Tuesday underlined the importance of US troops in Germany for security on both sides of the Atlantic, a day after President Donald Trump announced he would slash the number stationed there

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Germany and NATO on Tuesday underlined the importance of US troops in Germany for security on both sides of the Atlantic, a day after President Donald Trump announced he would slash the number stationed there.

"We think that the US presence in Germany is important for the security not just of Germany but also for the security of the United States and especially for the security of Europe," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Poland.

Trump said he was reducing the numbers because Germany was "delinquent" in contributions to NATO and had treated the United States "badly" on trade.

Trump said there are 52,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany and he will bring this number down to 25,000.

But according to the Pentagon, there are only between 34,000 and 35,000 US soldiers permanently stationed in Germany. Rotation of units means the overall number can only temporarily top 50,000.

Maas said Germany had not been given any details on when and how the redeployment might take place.

"Neither the State Department nor the Pentagon has been able to provide any information about this," he said, adding that any changes to Europe's security architecture "definitely need to be talked about".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also said that US troops in Europe made both sides of the Atlantic safer.

Defence ministers from the alliance will discuss Trump's plans during video talks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement to AFP that the US presence in Europe was "the foundation of NATO deterrence".

"We expect that some of the troops that the United States plans to relocate from Germany will stay in Europe," he said, adding that Lithuania "would be glad to host US troops on a regular basis".

- Permanent US presence in Poland? - The move has been criticised as weakening America's commitment to European defence as well as its ability to wield influence in the middle East and Africa.

US troops have been stationed in the geopolitically vital country since the end of World War II, forming the bulk of NATO's conventional defence against the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The resurgence of Russia's military ambitions under President Vladimir Putin has given the US presence new importance in the last two decades, with central and eastern European states leading the way in pressuring for stronger US defences.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Maas, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said his government had been in discussions about boosting the number of US troops in Poland, but the two issues were separate.

"I want to underline that these talks (with the US) have no connection with the recent US declarations and US-German relations concerning the presence of, or reduction of, US forces in Germany," he said.

"From our standpoint, US forces in Germany also serve our security. We would want that presence in Germany to be continued." A country of 38 million people on NATO's eastern flank, Poland has long campaigned for a permanent US troop presence on its soil to ward off Russian adventurism.

Trump has already upped his country's troop rotations in Poland to 5,500 personnel as part of a wider NATO response to concerns in the region triggered by Russia's 2014 annexation of territory from neighbouring Ukraine.

Having spent decades under Soviet rule before 1991, Baltic NATO ally Latvia also hailed the possibility of fresh US deployments to the sensitive region bordering Russia.

"We would welcome more American involvement in the safety of Baltics, including permanently stationed US troops here," Latvia's defence minister Artis Pabriks told AFP in Riga.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also said: "We expect that some of the troops that the United States plans to relocate from Germany will stay in Europe."Lithuania "would be glad to host US troops on a regular basis," he said.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Pentagon German Visit Trump Germany Riga Vladimir Putin Alliance Poland United States Lithuania Latvia Middle East World War From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

41 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

56 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

1 hour ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.