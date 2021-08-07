UrduPoint.com

Berlin Nightclubs Reopen Friday As Part Of Pilot Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Berlin Nightclubs Reopen Friday as Part of Pilot Test

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Six nightclubs will reopen in Berlin on Friday as part of a study by the city senate, which is seeking to revive the German capital's vibrant nightlife industry even as infection numbers continue to rise.

The three-day pilot program will see up to 2,000 clubbers return to the dance floor after 18 months of the pandemic. They will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before admission and retest a week later.

Masks will be off and limits on social contacts ignored with the blessing of Berlin authorities. Tickets to the party sold out in minutes. Organizers did not make a difference between those vaccinated, unvaccinated and recovered.

The Federal government has been mulling how to put a lid on the spreading Delta variant, which has been driving infections upwards. Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a conference with regional governors on Tuesday to discuss ways of bolstering immunization rates.

Related Topics

Senate German Berlin Angela Merkel Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

6 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

6 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

6 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

19 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.