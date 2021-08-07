Berlin Nightclubs Reopen Friday as Part of Pilot Test

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Six nightclubs will reopen in Berlin on Friday as part of a study by the city senate, which is seeking to revive the German capital's vibrant nightlife industry even as infection numbers continue to rise.

The three-day pilot program will see up to 2,000 clubbers return to the dance floor after 18 months of the pandemic. They will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before admission and retest a week later.

Masks will be off and limits on social contacts ignored with the blessing of Berlin authorities. Tickets to the party sold out in minutes. Organizers did not make a difference between those vaccinated, unvaccinated and recovered.

The Federal government has been mulling how to put a lid on the spreading Delta variant, which has been driving infections upwards. Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a conference with regional governors on Tuesday to discuss ways of bolstering immunization rates.