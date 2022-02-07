UrduPoint.com

Berlin Not Confirming Cyber Attack On Marquard & Bahls Linked To Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

The German Interior Ministry on Monday said that there is no data to prove that a cyber attack against German company Marquard & Bahls is linked to Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The German Interior Ministry on Monday said that there is no data to prove that a cyber attack against German company Marquard & Bahls is linked to Russia.

"There is no reliable attribution of the origin of hackers," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Bloomberg has reported, citing sources, that a potential link with Russia in this case was visible.

