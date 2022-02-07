Berlin Not Confirming Cyber Attack on Marquard & Bahls Linked to Russia

The German Interior Ministry on Monday said that there is no data to prove that a cyber attack against German company Marquard & Bahls is linked to Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The German Interior Ministry on Monday said that there is no data to prove that a cyber attack against German company Marquard & Bahls is linked to Russia.

"There is no reliable attribution of the origin of hackers," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Bloomberg has reported, citing sources, that a potential link with Russia in this case was visible.