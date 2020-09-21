Berlin Not Confirming That Witness, Piece of Evidence in Navalny Case Are in Germany

The German cabinet refused on Monday to confirm that Maria Pevchikh, a witness of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning, and the bottle from Navalny's hotel room were really in Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The German cabinet refused on Monday to confirm that Maria Pevchikh, a witness of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning, and the bottle from Navalny's hotel room were really in Germany.

Last week, Navalny's team said that the bottle, on which a German lab allegedly found traces of the Novichok nerve agent, was found in a hotel room in the Russian city of Tomsk, where Navalny stayed before falling ill.

"I cannot say anything new about it," cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing, when asked why Pevchikh claims that she is in Germany and that the bottle was transported there on the medical aircraft that delivered Navalny to the Charite hospital in Berlin.

"Russia has every possibility to conduct probe, it has evidence, there are Navalny's samples, so, I have nothing more to say," the spokesman added.