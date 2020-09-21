UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Not Confirming That Witness, Piece Of Evidence In Navalny Case Are In Germany

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:56 PM

Berlin Not Confirming That Witness, Piece of Evidence in Navalny Case Are in Germany

The German cabinet refused on Monday to confirm that Maria Pevchikh, a witness of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning, and the bottle from Navalny's hotel room were really in Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The German cabinet refused on Monday to confirm that Maria Pevchikh, a witness of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning, and the bottle from Navalny's hotel room were really in Germany.

Last week, Navalny's team said that the bottle, on which a German lab allegedly found traces of the Novichok nerve agent, was found in a hotel room in the Russian city of Tomsk, where Navalny stayed before falling ill.

"I cannot say anything new about it," cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing, when asked why Pevchikh claims that she is in Germany and that the bottle was transported there on the medical aircraft that delivered Navalny to the Charite hospital in Berlin.

"Russia has every possibility to conduct probe, it has evidence, there are Navalny's samples, so, I have nothing more to say," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Russia German Hotel Germany Berlin Tomsk From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

16 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

16 minutes ago

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

45 minutes ago

TECNO’s has launched its Hero Phone Spark 6 in P ..

54 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs 200 21 Sep 2020

5 minutes ago

Rally held to show solidarity with kashmiris

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.