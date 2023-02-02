Berlin Not Excluding Possibility That West Could Scapegoat Russia for Nord Stream- Reports

German investigators are studying the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline and do not exclude the possibility that the explosion could have been carried out by a Western state in order to scapegoat Russia, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) German investigators are studying the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline and do not exclude the possibility that the explosion could have been carried out by a Western state in order to scapegoat Russia, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

In late September, fuel leaks were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of underwater explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incidents as acts of international terrorism.