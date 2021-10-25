UrduPoint.com

Berlin Not Informed About Expulsion Of Ambassador From Ankara

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Germany did not receive information about the expulsion of its ambassador from Turkey via diplomatic channels, Adrea Sasse, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the United States, that have called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.

"We, of course, took note of the media reports about the statements of President Erdogan, through diplomatic channels we have not yet received appropriate recall or similar notifications," Sasse told a press conference.

