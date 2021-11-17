Berlin Not Planning to Accept Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Germany has no plans to accept migrants attempting to cross the Belarusian-Polish border, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Steve Alter, said on Wednesday.

"I do not know where this information came from. At the end of last week, we have already denied these rumors that there are plans to host people from Belarus in Germany. This is not true. There are no such plans," Alter told reporters.