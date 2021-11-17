UrduPoint.com

Berlin Not Planning To Accept Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:55 PM

Berlin Not Planning to Accept Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border - Interior Ministry

Germany has no plans to accept migrants attempting to cross the Belarusian-Polish border, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Steve Alter, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Germany has no plans to accept migrants attempting to cross the Belarusian-Polish border, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Steve Alter, said on Wednesday.

"I do not know where this information came from. At the end of last week, we have already denied these rumors that there are plans to host people from Belarus in Germany. This is not true. There are no such plans," Alter told reporters.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Germany Belarus Border From

Recent Stories

Sumatran baby elephant dies after trunk snared in ..

Sumatran baby elephant dies after trunk snared in poacher trap

26 seconds ago
 Fake fertilizers, raw material worth Rs 6 mln seiz ..

Fake fertilizers, raw material worth Rs 6 mln seized in Multan

27 seconds ago
 DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

5 minutes ago
 Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU h ..

Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU headquarters

5 minutes ago
 Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to o ..

Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to overseas Pakistanis

5 minutes ago
 Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migrat ..

Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migration Crisis Has Sense

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.