Berlin Not Revising Credit Programs To Turkey Despite North Syria Operation - Ministry

Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:37 PM

Germany has yet to revise its loan program with Turkey as it keeps a close eye on the situation in Syria, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing on Monday

"This issue [on the revision of state export lending programs] is not being considered in this form today," Burger said.

German government spokesman Steffan Seibert, who was present at the briefing, added that Germany was very closely monitoring the development of the conflict in Syria.

In 2017, Berlin announced a partial review of relations with Ankara amid a scandal surrounding the arrest of six human rights defenders in Turkey, including German national Peter Steudtner.

Last week, Germany led the charge in suspending arms trade with Turkey in response to its operation in northern Syria.

All EU states followed suit shortly after.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create the safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Washington and Ankara.

Last week, US Vice President Mike Pence announced a ceasefire in Syria's north after long talks with Erdogan in the Turkish capital. The sides had agreed that a 120-hour ceasefire would be put into force in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish-led forces. Both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

