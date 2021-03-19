UrduPoint.com
Berlin On Biden's Remarks On Putin: We Have Differences With Moscow But Need Dialogue

Berlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: We Have Differences With Moscow But Need Dialogue

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Commenting on US President Joe Biden's recent harsh remarks about the Russian leader, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said that even though Berlin and Moscow disagree on many issues they still need to cooperate, as they share common interests.

In his recent interview with the ABC news, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election.

The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.

"Putin is the president of a country with which we have many disagreements ... We constantly frankly discuss these topics with the Russian leadership. We have common interests and a need for cooperation with Russia, if there is a desire to have progress regarding global crises. This is how we characterize the relations between the German government and the Russian government," Seibert said.

