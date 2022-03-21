UrduPoint.com

Berlin On EU Eyeing Russian Oil Embargo: Germany Still Believes Cannot Give Up Russian Oil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Berlin on EU Eyeing Russian Oil Embargo: Germany Still Believes Cannot Give Up Russian Oil

Berlin still believes that Germany cannot give up Russian oil, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday, commenting on media reports that the EU is considering an oil embargo on Moscow

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Berlin still believes that Germany cannot give up Russian oil, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday, commenting on media reports that the EU is considering an oil embargo on Moscow.

"The government remains convinced that it cannot refuse to oil imports from Russia. This is the position of the government, there is no change in it, according to my information," Hebestreit said at a briefing when asked if Berlin rules out continued embargo on oil from Russia, despite reports that such a decision is being prepared in the EU.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Oil Germany Berlin Media From Government

Recent Stories

Motorways police serving masses effectively: IG Mo ..

Motorways police serving masses effectively: IG Motorway

6 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 528 kg drugs; arrests four accused

ANF recovers 528 kg drugs; arrests four accused

6 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss US Military, Bi ..

Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss US Military, Biological Activities in Ukraine ..

18 minutes ago
 Poland to Suggest EU Ban on Truck Transit From Bel ..

Poland to Suggest EU Ban on Truck Transit From Belarus, Russia at Upcoming Summi ..

18 minutes ago
 Youth to be equipped with digital skills, says Am ..

Youth to be equipped with digital skills, says Amin Ul Haq

18 minutes ago
 Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countri ..

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>