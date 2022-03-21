Berlin on EU Eyeing Russian Oil Embargo: Germany Still Believes Cannot Give Up Russian Oil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Berlin still believes that Germany cannot give up Russian oil, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday, commenting on media reports that the EU is considering an oil embargo on Moscow.

"The government remains convinced that it cannot refuse to oil imports from Russia. This is the position of the government, there is no change in it, according to my information," Hebestreit said at a briefing when asked if Berlin rules out continued embargo on oil from Russia, despite reports that such a decision is being prepared in the EU.