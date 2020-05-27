Berlin on US Threats Against Nord Stream 2: Timing Bad for Discussing Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The timing is wrong for the United States to threaten Nord Stream 2 pipeline with more sanctions, Maria Adebahr, the spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell told Handelsblatt newspaper that new sanctions against the pipeline expected to carry gas from Russia to Europe could be approved by the Congress quickly.

"As for sanctions, it was said yesterday, I can repeat: from our point of view, the timing is bad for escalating and threatening with more sanctions, we are facing other problems," Adebahr told a briefing.