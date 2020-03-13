UrduPoint.com
Berlin Orders Schools To Close Till Easter Recess Over Coronavirus Concerns

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:16 PM

Municipal authorities of Berlin have ordered schools to suspend classes effective March 17 till the Easter break due to the coronavirus infection spread, according to a letter disseminated among by the school management among parents on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Municipal authorities of Berlin have ordered schools to suspend classes effective March 17 till the Easter break due to the coronavirus infection spread, according to a letter disseminated among by the school management among parents on Friday.

"In accordance with an email from the Berlin city senate, the secondary schools of the Berlin Federal land will close on Tuesday, March 17, up till the Easter break," the letter read.

Pupils were told to collect their textbooks from schools and study at home, according to the text.

Germany is among the European countries with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases - some 2,400 people tested positive and five died as of Friday. As part of the government intervention measures to contain the spread, all mass public gatherings across Germany have been recommended to be suspended.

