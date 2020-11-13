UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin, Paris, Call For Reopening All Crossings On Contact Line In Donbas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:48 PM

Berlin, Paris, Call for Reopening All Crossings on Contact Line in Donbas

The foreign ministries of Germany and France called on Russia and the unrecognized republics in eastern Ukraine to immediately reopen all existing crossings on the contact line in the Donetsk region, according to a joint statement released on Friday by the German Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The foreign ministries of Germany and France called on Russia and the unrecognized republics in eastern Ukraine to immediately reopen all existing crossings on the contact line in the Donetsk region, according to a joint statement released on Friday by the German Foreign Ministry.

"We call on Russia and the separatists to reopen all existing crossing points on the contact line in the Donetsk region without delay. Thousands of people wanting to see doctors, draw pensions or visit relatives are currently prohibited from crossing the contact line. The conflict must not be allowed to continue to be waged at the expense of the population, and the divides must not be allowed to widen," the statement says.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Visit Germany Donetsk All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Balochistan condemns hand grenade a ..

2 minutes ago

Liverpool's Salah tests positive for Covid-19

2 minutes ago

Maryam's interview to BBC, a drone attack on her f ..

2 minutes ago

Extensive Flag march held in provincial capital

2 minutes ago

Novak Will Continue to Oversee OPEC+, Will Take Pa ..

7 minutes ago

Whelan Family Dissatisfied With US State Dept. 'La ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.