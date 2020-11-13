Berlin, Paris, Call for Reopening All Crossings on Contact Line in Donbas

The foreign ministries of Germany and France called on Russia and the unrecognized republics in eastern Ukraine to immediately reopen all existing crossings on the contact line in the Donetsk region, according to a joint statement released on Friday by the German Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The foreign ministries of Germany and France called on Russia and the unrecognized republics in eastern Ukraine to immediately reopen all existing crossings on the contact line in the Donetsk region, according to a joint statement released on Friday by the German Foreign Ministry.

"We call on Russia and the separatists to reopen all existing crossing points on the contact line in the Donetsk region without delay. Thousands of people wanting to see doctors, draw pensions or visit relatives are currently prohibited from crossing the contact line. The conflict must not be allowed to continue to be waged at the expense of the population, and the divides must not be allowed to widen," the statement says.