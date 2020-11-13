Berlin, Paris Confirm Commitment to Full Implementation of 2019 Normandy Summit Agreements

Berlin and Paris are committed to the full implementation of the agreements of the 2019 Normandy format summit, the German and French foreign ministries said in a statement released on Friday by the German ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Berlin and Paris are committed to the full implementation of the agreements of the 2019 Normandy format summit, the German and French foreign ministries said in a statement released on Friday by the German ministry.

"Germany and France remain committed to the goal of implementing in full the agreements reached at the Summit of 9 December 2019," the statement says.