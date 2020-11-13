Berlin, Paris Confirm Commitment to Full Implementation of 2019 Normandy Summit Agreements

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:52 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Berlin and Paris are committed to the full implementation of the agreements of the 2019 Normandy format summit, the German and French foreign ministries said in a statement released on Friday by the German ministry.
"Germany and France remain committed to the goal of implementing in full the agreements reached at the Summit of 9 December 2019," the statement says.