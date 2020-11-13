UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin, Paris Confirm Commitment To Full Implementation Of 2019 Normandy Summit Agreements

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:52 PM

Berlin, Paris Confirm Commitment to Full Implementation of 2019 Normandy Summit Agreements

Berlin and Paris are committed to the full implementation of the agreements of the 2019 Normandy format summit, the German and French foreign ministries said in a statement released on Friday by the German ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Berlin and Paris are committed to the full implementation of the agreements of the 2019 Normandy format summit, the German and French foreign ministries said in a statement released on Friday by the German ministry.

"Germany and France remain committed to the goal of implementing in full the agreements reached at the Summit of 9 December 2019," the statement says.

Related Topics

France German Germany Paris Berlin December 2019

Recent Stories

India Conducts Successful Test of New Air Defense ..

3 minutes ago

Govt making efforts for quality health facilities ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan condemns hand grenade a ..

7 minutes ago

Liverpool's Salah tests positive for Covid-19

7 minutes ago

Maryam's interview to BBC, a drone attack on her f ..

7 minutes ago

Berlin, Paris, Call for Reopening All Crossings on ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.