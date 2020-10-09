UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin, Paris Seek To Sanction 9 Russian Officials, 1 State Entity Over Navalny - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Berlin, Paris Seek to Sanction 9 Russian Officials, 1 State Entity Over Navalny - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The sanction list prepared by Germany and France in relation to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny will include nine Russian officials and one state institution, the French Le Monde newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

In a joint statement issued earlier in the week, Berlin and Paris claimed that Navalny was poisoned with "a military-grade nerve agent from the 'Novichok' group developed by Russia," and said they would send proposals to European countries on joint sanctions in this regard.

According to Le Monde, the proposed sanctions will target nine officials from the Russian Presidential Administration and state security agencies. In addition, sanctions may be imposed against Russia's State Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT), where the Novichok agent is believed to have been developed.

The foreign ministers of the European Union are expected to discuss the EU's response to the Navalny case in Brussels on October 12.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, but was later transferred to the Berlin-based Charite hospital. The opposition activist was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons claims that a substance similar to Novichok, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, had been found in Navalny's system.

Russia insists that nerve agents are not being developed in the country and pledges response to possible sanctions.

Related Topics

Technology Russia France European Union Germany Brussels Paris Berlin Omsk May August September October From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

2 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

2 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

1 hour ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.