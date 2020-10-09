Berlin, Paris Seek to Sanction 9 Russian Officials, 1 State Entity Over Navalny - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The sanction list prepared by Germany and France in relation to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny will include nine Russian officials and one state institution, the French Le Monde newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

In a joint statement issued earlier in the week, Berlin and Paris claimed that Navalny was poisoned with "a military-grade nerve agent from the 'Novichok' group developed by Russia," and said they would send proposals to European countries on joint sanctions in this regard.

According to Le Monde, the proposed sanctions will target nine officials from the Russian Presidential Administration and state security agencies. In addition, sanctions may be imposed against Russia's State Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT), where the Novichok agent is believed to have been developed.

The foreign ministers of the European Union are expected to discuss the EU's response to the Navalny case in Brussels on October 12.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, but was later transferred to the Berlin-based Charite hospital. The opposition activist was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons claims that a substance similar to Novichok, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, had been found in Navalny's system.

Russia insists that nerve agents are not being developed in the country and pledges response to possible sanctions.