Berlin-Paris ties under strain as EU faces harsh tests

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Signs are growing that the crucial partnership between Germany and France is stumbling, experts say, just as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring energy costs place extreme stress on the EU.

Amid disagreements over energy, foreign policy, arms procurement and more, a joint cabinet meeting has been pushed back to January, while a parliamentary gathering of French, German and Polish MPs was cancelled at the weekend.

There have always been "difficult moments" in the relationship, said France's former ambassador to China, Britain and Russia, Sylvie Bermann.

"But we're clearly in a period of crisis, and the Franco-German relationship seems more strained than ever," she said.

It did not help that the Ukraine war erupted when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had barely taken office, with insiders saying French President Emmanuel Macron's relationship with him is nothing like as warm as with former chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom he exchanged text messages daily.

Scholz and Macron are set to meet one-on-one in Paris on Wednesday following last week's gathering of European leaders.

"There's a necessary learning process" as Germany's three-party governing coalition finds its feet, said Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano, a German politics expert at French think-tank Institut Montaigne.

"In future, the German government will have to build compromises with more dialogue, more connection with its European partners," he added.