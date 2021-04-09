Berlin, Paris Unable to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Moscow

Germany and France are unable to influence Ukraine and force it to comply with Minsk agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

"In addition, I would like to say how we regard this position of Berlin and Paris as largely helpless. I do not even want to speak here and give any negative, emotional assessments.

I just want to state that such statements speak of helplessness to influence Kiev, which is obliged to fulfill what it signed, and what was approved during the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said, when commenting on Germany's and France's statements about movement of Russian troops near Ukraine's border, that "It is absolutely pointless to monitor the movement of Russian troops on the territory of Russia."