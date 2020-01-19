Berlin Peace Conference Draft Communique to Suggest Establishing Control Groups - Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The draft communique for Sunday's Libya peace conference due to take place in the German capital of Berlin proposes establishing four technical groups that will monitor the implementation of all the decisions made at the talks, a source at the summit told Sputnik.

"Four technical groups are being established that will monitor the implementation of the Berlin agreements at different stages. Participants will exchange information and address any arising issues. The work of these groups will be private," the source said.

On Friday, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the final documents for the upcoming conference were almost agreed upon.

The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow with the participation of representatives of Russia and Turkey. Libyan National Army chief Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, whose delegation signed the agreement.