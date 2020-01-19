UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Peace Conference Draft Communique To Suggest Establishing Control Groups - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

Berlin Peace Conference Draft Communique to Suggest Establishing Control Groups - Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The draft communique for Sunday's Libya peace conference due to take place in the German capital of Berlin proposes establishing four technical groups that will monitor the implementation of all the decisions made at the talks, a source at the summit told Sputnik.

"Four technical groups are being established that will monitor the implementation of the Berlin agreements at different stages. Participants will exchange information and address any arising issues. The work of these groups will be private," the source said.

On Friday, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the final documents for the upcoming conference were almost agreed upon.

The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow with the participation of representatives of Russia and Turkey. Libyan National Army chief Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, whose delegation signed the agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Exchange Moscow Russia Turkey German Berlin Libya Sunday All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

27 minutes ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

27 minutes ago

Khalifa Universityâ€™s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

57 minutes ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

57 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.