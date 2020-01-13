Berlin Plans Libya Summit In January: Government Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:05 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said Monday.
"The preparation for such a conference is ongoing, it should in any case take place in January here in Berlin," said Steffen Seibert.