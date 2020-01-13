UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Plans Libya Summit In January: Government Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

Berlin plans Libya summit in January: government spokesman

Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said Monday.

"The preparation for such a conference is ongoing, it should in any case take place in January here in Berlin," said Steffen Seibert.

Related Topics

Germany Berlin Libya January Government

Recent Stories

5th Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis ..

2 minutes ago

Missed tax targets to result in adjustments: Mian ..

6 minutes ago

Cabinet to meet tomorrow to discuss 16-point agend ..

9 minutes ago

Dr Omar Atiq Chairman BoG of American College of P ..

12 minutes ago

“Irregularities of worth Rs 23.70 billion have b ..

21 minutes ago

Erdogan to Meet Italy's Conte on Monday Over Devel ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.