UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Plans To Discuss US Troop Withdrawal From Germany With Biden Administration - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:29 PM

Berlin Plans to Discuss US Troop Withdrawal From Germany With Biden Administration - Maas

Berlin expects to expeditiously discuss the plans of the outgoing US administration to withdraw part of the US military contingent from Germany with the new leadership in the White House, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Berlin expects to expeditiously discuss the plans of the outgoing US administration to withdraw part of the US military contingent from Germany with the new leadership in the White House, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

According to Maas, the implementation of the Trump administration to withdraw part of its military from Germany "will take time."

"Of course, the decisions of the new administration will have an impact on this, so we will very quickly discuss this with the new administration, but ultimately the decision how to deal with this will be made in Washington by other responsible persons," Maas said at a press conference.

In July, then-US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the United States planned to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany, most of whom 6,400 people will return home, while about 5,600 servicemen would remain in Europe, in particular, to be relocated to Belgium and Italy. The move would reduce the number of troops stationed in Germany from 36,000 to 24,000.

Related Topics

Europe Washington White House German Trump Germany Berlin Italy Belgium United States July From

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Says Highly Appreciates Dialogue With Pu ..

29 seconds ago

Russian, Azeri Prime Ministers Discuss by Phone Jo ..

30 seconds ago

Thai Parliament Adopts 2 Moderate Drafts of Consti ..

32 seconds ago

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completes substanti ..

45 minutes ago

Protests Hit Ugandan Capital Over Detention of Pre ..

3 minutes ago

Putin-Trump Bilateral Meeting During Online APEC S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.