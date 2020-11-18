Berlin Plans to Discuss US Troop Withdrawal From Germany With Biden Administration - Maas

Berlin expects to expeditiously discuss the plans of the outgoing US administration to withdraw part of the US military contingent from Germany with the new leadership in the White House, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday

According to Maas, the implementation of the Trump administration to withdraw part of its military from Germany "will take time."

"Of course, the decisions of the new administration will have an impact on this, so we will very quickly discuss this with the new administration, but ultimately the decision how to deal with this will be made in Washington by other responsible persons," Maas said at a press conference.

In July, then-US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the United States planned to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany, most of whom 6,400 people will return home, while about 5,600 servicemen would remain in Europe, in particular, to be relocated to Belgium and Italy. The move would reduce the number of troops stationed in Germany from 36,000 to 24,000.