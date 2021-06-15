UrduPoint.com
Berlin Pledges To Investigate 'Unacceptable' Actions Of German Soldiers In Lithuania

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:33 PM

Berlin Pledges to Investigate 'Unacceptable' Actions of German Soldiers in Lithuania

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer promised on Tuesday to investigate the "unacceptable" actions of Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer promised on Tuesday to investigate the "unacceptable" actions of Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania.

The N24 broadcaster reported earlier that four German soldiers had been recalled from Lithuania, where they took part in a NATO mission. The reported reason for the withdrawal was inappropriate behavior during a corporate event. The German Defense Ministry said that the soldiers were suspected of sexual offense, hurling racial insults, and coercion.

Der Spiegel magazine reported that the Bundeswehr soldiers were caught on video singing "right-wing radical and anti-Semitic songs" and committing an act of "alleged sexual violence" at a party, held in late April at a Lithuanian hotel.

"What exactly happened during the party is still being investigated ... But one thing is certain: everything that happened is by no means acceptable. It will be prosecuted and punished with all severity," the German defense minister was quoted as saying by the dpa news agency.

Kramp-Karrenbauer noted that those who had information about the incident but hid it from the investigation will also face punishment.

