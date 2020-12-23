UrduPoint.com
Berlin Police Arrest 2 Right-Wing Extremists On Suspicion Of Arson, Threats

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Berlin Police Arrest 2 Right-Wing Extremists on Suspicion of Arson, Threats

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Berlin police arrested two suspects on Wednesday in connection with a spate of right-wing extremist offenses, the office of the city's prosecutor general said.

"Solving a series of alleged right-wing extremist offenses in Neukölln: This morning, the Berlin police arrested two suspects at the request of the Berlin Prosecutor General's Office," the latter wrote on Twitter.

The office did not provide details, but German media link the arrests to a series of offenses committed between 2016 and 2018 in Neukölln, a Berlin borough that is home to a large number of people with migrant background.

Specifically, arson incidents and threats are mentioned among the extremism acts.

The suspects are said to have targeted Neukölln residents who protested against right-wing extremism. According to media, the investigation into these incidents long remained stalled and the police could not find suspects, prompting "special investigators" to join the efforts.

In October, the interior minister, Horst Seehofer, said that right-wing extremism remained the biggest security threat for Germany.

