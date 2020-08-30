UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Police Arrest Over 100 People During Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:11 AM

Berlin Police Arrest Over 100 People During Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) At least 100 people were arrested on Saturday during a rally against the coronavirus-related restrictions in Berlin, and most of them were detained during a clash between protesters and law enforcement officers near the Russian embassy, a spokeswoman for the police told Sputnik.

The police did not issue a permit for the rally to go ahead due to safety violations and protesters not wearing face masks, but some demonstrators still marched in downtown Berlin. When the rally was passing near the Russian diplomatic mission, some protesters started throwing bottles at the police officers.

"We do yet have an exact number of arrests made today, but I can say that a large number of people were detained in the area of the Russian embassy because of attacks on the police. This is a three-digit number," the spokeswoman said, adding that there have been no serious incidents during the protest since then.

Anti-coronavirus protests on Saturdays are organized by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative group that criticizes the government's response to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Protest Police Russia Stuttgart Berlin Government

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

19 minutes ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

52 minutes ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

52 minutes ago

Kristoff takes Tour de France opening stage after ..

19 minutes ago

FCDO will focus on delivering UK aid with consulta ..

52 minutes ago

Hotel Collapse in China Kills 17, Injures 28 - Aut ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.