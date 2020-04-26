Berlin Police Arrest Over 100 Protesters for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) More than 100 demonstrators have been arrested in the German capital for violating the coronavirus restrictions, city police said.

"Our assignment at Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz has ended. By blocking the surrounding streets, we were able to prevent a larger build-up on the square. However, many people violated the Covid19 distance requirement. There were more than 100 arrests," Berlin police said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, several hundred people gathered in Germany's capital to protest against coronavirus restrictions.

The demonstration lasted for a little over an hour.

In Berlin, as well as in the rest of Germany, demonstrations, as well as any public gatherings involving more than two people, with the exception of relatives, are prohibited until May 4.

Germany has over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 5,800, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In Berlin, over 5,500 cases, including over 140 deaths, have been registered.