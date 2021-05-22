Berlin Police Ban Large Anti-Lockdown Protests During Weekend

Berlin police told Sputnik that several large demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were prohibited from taking place in the German capital on Saturday and Sunday

Some 16,000 people were expected to rally near the landmark Brandenburg Gate in city center, where several government buildings are located.

"Large demonstrations scheduled for today and tomorrow near the government district in Berlin were canceled. Order is being enforced by more than 3,000 police officers," the police said.

Several buses carrying protest participants were turned away from the intended site of assembly near Tiergarten park in the morning, according to the statement.

Several protest activists were issued fines.

A Sputnik correspondent reported from Berlin that the police cordoned off the Brandenburg Gate.

The city of Berlin began the gradual COVID-19 reopening in 14-day intervals on May 18. As of Saturday, residents are still required to wear face masks in public spaces, observe social distancing, and not leave home for non-essential reasons. Employers were asked to arrange for work-from-home opportunities whenever possible.