Berlin Police Ban Planned Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions On Dec 30

Wed 23rd December 2020

Berlin Police Ban Planned Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions on Dec 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Berlin police on Wednesday informed organizers of a mass demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions on December 30, who planned to gather over 20,000 people, that holding the rally is prohibited.

"The Berlin police announced today to the organizer of the gathering scheduled for December 30, 2020 that it is prohibited to hold the event. Some 22,500 people planned to attend the rally," the police said in a statement.

The police cited the lockdown measures currently in place and a threat posed by mass gatherings to "public safety and order" as the reason behind the decision.

Germany is currently seeing a spike in the daily-registered COVID-19 cases, and the country responded by introducing a new lockdown starting from mid-December until January 10. The new measures envision the closure of schools and non-essential stores, as well as ban on gatherings of more than five people.

To date, Germany has confirmed over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, including nearly 1.2 million recoveries and more than 28,400 related deaths.

