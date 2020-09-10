Berlin Police Boost Charite Hospital Security to Ward Off Attacks on Navalny - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Berlin police have tightened security in Charite hospital for fear of a "new attack" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is being treated there after the alleged nerve agent attack, Der Spiegel reported.

According to the magazine, the police have increased the number of personnel on the scene.

The measures were taken as Navalny's condition gradually improves. The police reportedly want to prevent attempts to attack Navalny, in case the blogger starts receiving more visitors.