UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Police Boost Charite Hospital Security To Ward Off Attacks On Navalny - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Berlin Police Boost Charite Hospital Security to Ward Off Attacks on Navalny - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Berlin police have tightened security in Charite hospital for fear of a "new attack" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is being treated there after the alleged nerve agent attack, Der Spiegel reported.

According to the magazine, the police have increased the number of personnel on the scene.

The measures were taken as Navalny's condition gradually improves. The police reportedly want to prevent attempts to attack Navalny, in case the blogger starts receiving more visitors.

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Berlin Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE’s signing of peace accord with Israel, impor ..

7 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Roshan Digital Account for overse ..

15 minutes ago

UN denounces attack targeting Afghan Vice Presiden ..

22 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept two explosive drones la ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador discusses economic cooperation with ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 September 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.