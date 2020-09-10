UrduPoint.com
Berlin Police Boost Charite Hospital Security To Ward Off Attacks On Navalny - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:35 PM

Berlin police have tightened security in Charite hospital for fear of a "new attack" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is being treated there after the alleged nerve agent attack, Der Spiegel reported

According to the magazine, the police have increased the number of personnel on the scene.

The measures were taken as Navalny's condition gradually improves. The police reportedly want to prevent attempts to attack Navalny, in case the blogger starts receiving more visitors.

The Russian opposition figure has purportedly regained his ability to speak and remembers in detail what happened to him on board the plane, which made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after he felt sick.

