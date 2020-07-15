UrduPoint.com
Berlin Police Conducting Raids In Facilities Belonging To Alleged Islamists - Prosecutors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:19 PM

Berlin Police Conducting Raids in Facilities Belonging to Alleged Islamists - Prosecutors

Berlin police have been conducting raids in the facilities of alleged Islamists since Wednesday morning, Berlin's public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Berlin police have been conducting raids in the facilities of alleged Islamists since Wednesday morning, Berlin's public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

"Currently, investigators of the Berlin Criminal Investigation Division, at the request of the prosecutor's office, are executing 20 search warrants against 12 people suspected of having links to Islamist circles and having committed various crimes, including the financing of terrorism," the office wrote on Twitter.

According to the RTL broadcaster, citing the police, 450 law enforcement officers are involved in the operation. The police primarily conducted searches in apartments and non-residential premises. In total, the raids took place at 19 sites in various districts of the city.

More Stories From World

