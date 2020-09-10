Berlin Police Decline to Comment on Reports About Enhanced Measures to Protect Navalny

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Berlin police do not know where from Der Spiegel news magazine obtained information about alleged enhancement of safety measures aimed at protecting Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the magazine reported that the police had tightened security in the Charite hospital, where Navalny is being treated after the alleged nerve agent attack, out of fear of a new attack.

"We do not know where from Spiegel received this information. We do not comment on security measures, this is our principle," the spokesman said.