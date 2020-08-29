UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Police Demand End To 'anti-corona' Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 05:26 PM

Berlin police demand end to 'anti-corona' protests

Berlin police on Saturday called for the dispersal of a mass demonstration against pandemic restrictions and mask wearing because participants were not respecting social distancing measures

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Berlin police on Saturday called for the dispersal of a mass demonstration against pandemic restrictions and mask wearing because participants were not respecting social distancing measures.

"The minimum distancing is not being respected by most (of the demonstrators) despite repeated requests," the police said. "There is no other option than to break up the gathering."Thousands of coronavirus sceptics descended on Berlin on Saturday for the mass protest against virus restrictions that was allowed to go ahead after a bitter legal battle.

Related Topics

Protest Police Berlin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mali junta postpones first meeting over transfer o ..

3 minutes ago

Torrential rains, floods claim 13 lives in AJK

3 minutes ago

9th Muharram observed with due solemnity, sanctity ..

3 minutes ago

Poland&#039;s Sluzewiec Horse Race Track to host S ..

15 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches new professional Diploma to e ..

15 minutes ago

Two bodies swept away with floodwater recovered fr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.