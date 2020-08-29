Berlin police demand end to 'anti-corona' protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Berlin police on Saturday called for the dispersal of a mass demonstration against pandemic restrictions and mask wearing because participants were not respecting social distancing measures.

"The minimum distancing is not being respected by most (of the demonstrators) despite repeated requests," the police said. "There is no other option than to break up the gathering."Thousands of coronavirus sceptics descended on Berlin on Saturday for the mass protest against virus restrictions that was allowed to go ahead after a bitter legal battle.