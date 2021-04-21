Berlin Police Disperses Second Major Rally of 'COVID Dissidents'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Berlin police, which had already successfully dispersed a crowd of 8,000 protesters rallying against tougher COVID restrictions earlier in the day, put a stop to a second demonstration that gathered 3,000 people at the residence of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The protests against the tightening of COVID-19 measures have been ongoing in the German capital since early morning. They were triggered by the proposed amendments to the law on the epidemiological protection of the population that would allow the authorities to impose tougher measures, including a national curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., school closures and tougher restrictions on stores.

Over 8,000 people gathered near the Reichstag, but were dispersed by the police for violating mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

The remaining demonstrators moved to the nearby Tiergarten park, where they got into scuffles with the police.

About 3,000 protesters re-assembled near the president's residence ahead of the announcement of the passing of the bill. After less than an hour, the rally was announced as finished by the police and the demonstrators were forcibly dispersed. Law enforcement officers have also blocked off the adjacent streets, preventing the rally from marching down the city center.

Eventually, the rally was divided into smaller groups and the majority of people went home.

"At the moment, there are no protests related to restrictions in Berlin," a spokeswoman for the Berlin police told Sputnik.

In total, at least 152 people were detained during the day for various violations.